Daren John Morris Acquires 9,000 Shares of Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,723.00).

Daren John Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Daren John Morris acquired 7,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £7,420 ($9,428.21).

On Tuesday, December 19th, Daren John Morris acquired 3,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £5,190 ($6,594.66).

On Wednesday, December 6th, Daren John Morris acquired 200,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £384,000 ($487,928.84).

On Friday, December 1st, Daren John Morris acquired 32,500 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £62,075 ($78,875.48).

On Wednesday, November 8th, Daren John Morris acquired 2,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £3,560 ($4,523.51).

On Tuesday, October 31st, Daren John Morris purchased 100,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £182,000 ($231,257.94).

Big Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

BIG opened at GBX 124 ($1.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £360.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,066.67 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 207.65. Big Technologies PLC has a one year low of GBX 71.20 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 300 ($3.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 13.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Big Technologies from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 345 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

About Big Technologies

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

