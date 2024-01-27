Desjardins Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Desjardins upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $14.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.22. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.59. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of C$6.39 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Intact Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.18.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Intact Financial stock opened at C$208.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$206.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$200.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$182.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$214.68.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

