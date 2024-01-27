Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $8.93 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.97. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2026 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%.

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$177.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.0 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$166.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$170.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$163.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$155.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.