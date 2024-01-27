Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Devon Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 73,570 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,068,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 548.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 710,811 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.