Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Devon Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $66.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after buying an additional 73,570 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $15,068,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 548.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 710,811 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

