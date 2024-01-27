Digihost Technology Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Digihost Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Digihost Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter. Digihost Technology had a negative net margin of 104.74% and a negative return on equity of 37.45%.

Digihost Technology Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digihost Technology

NASDAQ DGHI opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 6.07. Digihost Technology has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digihost Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Digihost Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Digihost Technology by 60.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in Digihost Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Digihost Technology during the first quarter worth $57,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

