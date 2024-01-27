Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a reduce rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $144.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,014,000 after acquiring an additional 297,681 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $3,087,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.