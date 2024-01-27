Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after acquiring an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,992,000 after acquiring an additional 106,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,297,000 after acquiring an additional 42,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,576,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,006,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIOD. Truist Financial downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

