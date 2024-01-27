Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.97

Shares of Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.97 and traded as high as C$5.47. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$5.44, with a volume of 444,273 shares trading hands.

Dividend 15 Split Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.92. The stock has a market cap of C$641.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Dividend 15 Split Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Dividend 15 Split’s payout ratio is currently -6,000.00%.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

