DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Shares Up 17.6%

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 513,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 403,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.