Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595,121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $27,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.45. 1,384,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,553. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $238.40.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.84.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

