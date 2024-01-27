Domenico De Lorenzo Buys 45,000 Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Stock

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) insider Domenico De Lorenzo acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 974 ($12.38) per share, for a total transaction of £438,300 ($556,925.03).

Fevertree Drinks Trading Down 0.9 %

LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,066 ($13.55) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,038.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,149.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 947 ($12.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,489 ($18.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10,580.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,310 ($16.65) to GBX 1,380 ($17.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,316 ($16.72).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

