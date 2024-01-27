Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Announces $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

Dominion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years. Dominion Energy has a payout ratio of 77.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $45.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,620,000 after buying an additional 303,891 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,843,000 after acquiring an additional 234,077 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,583,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,366,000 after acquiring an additional 282,999 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

