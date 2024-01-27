DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Insider Shyam Sunder Bhartia Purchases 59,355 Shares

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Free Report) insider Shyam Sunder Bhartia bought 59,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £64,696.95 ($82,207.05).

Shyam Sunder Bhartia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Shyam Sunder Bhartia acquired 98,674 shares of DP Eurasia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £116,435.32 ($147,948.31).

DP Eurasia Stock Performance

Shares of DPEU stock opened at GBX 109.50 ($1.39) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2,200.00 and a beta of 0.85. DP Eurasia has a 12 month low of GBX 38.40 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 110 ($1.40).

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand name in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It offers food and pizza delivery, takeaway, and eat-in services. The company also owns and operates coffee brand COFFY.

Further Reading

