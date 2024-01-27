Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Shares Up 12.7%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51. 338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

