DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $159.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $160.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.