DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.78.

DD opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.82. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. United Bank grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

