Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.62

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.38. Dyadic International shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 14,801 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Dyadic International Trading Down 4.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 232.38%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 832,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 782,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

