Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Dynacor Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of Dynacor Group stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.02. 50,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,004. Dynacor Group has a 12-month low of C$2.83 and a 12-month high of C$4.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$85.10 million during the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 6.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maria Del Rocio Rodriguez Espinoza purchased 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,447.89. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

