Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EGLE. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EGLE

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.