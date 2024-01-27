Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.99

Shares of Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.99 and traded as low as $29.56. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 920 shares traded.

Eagle Financial Services Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $105.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.