East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EWBC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $74.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,749,000. State Street Corp increased its position in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 667,316 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 644,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

