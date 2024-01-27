easyJet (LON:EZJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $447.94

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 447.94 ($5.69) and traded as high as GBX 539.21 ($6.85). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 528.80 ($6.72), with a volume of 3,189,226 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EZJ. Barclays raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 415 ($5.27) to GBX 450 ($5.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.43) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.35) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 534.29 ($6.79).

Get easyJet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on easyJet

easyJet Stock Performance

easyJet Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20. The stock has a market cap of £3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,229.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 487.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 447.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,162.79%.

Insider Activity

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £50,700 ($64,421.86). In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,099 shares of company stock worth $5,115,113. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About easyJet

(Get Free Report)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.