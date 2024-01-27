Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.49 on Friday. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 million, a PE ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

