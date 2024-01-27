Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.25

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.25 and traded as low as $5.75. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 7,121 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 590.80% and a negative return on equity of 332.49%. The company had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -49.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne bought 5,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $37,159.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

