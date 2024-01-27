Eight Capital Comments on Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Eight Capital upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now expects that the company will earn $5.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion.

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.