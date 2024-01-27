EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.07

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.07 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 31.90 ($0.41). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 30.75 ($0.39), with a volume of 35,612 shares changing hands.

EKF Diagnostics Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.07. The firm has a market cap of £139.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1,025.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82.

EKF Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. EKF Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is -3,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at EKF Diagnostics

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

In other EKF Diagnostics news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($38,119.44). Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

