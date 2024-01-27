Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) & QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Financial Review

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electrovaya and QuantumScape’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrovaya $44.06 million 2.72 -$1.48 million N/A N/A QuantumScape N/A N/A -$411.91 million ($0.98) -6.76

Electrovaya has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrovaya 0 0 2 0 3.00 QuantumScape 3 3 1 0 1.71

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Electrovaya and QuantumScape, as reported by MarketBeat.

Electrovaya currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 267.23%. QuantumScape has a consensus target price of $6.39, indicating a potential downside of 3.61%. Given Electrovaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.2% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of QuantumScape shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Electrovaya and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrovaya -6.60% -50.02% -8.98% QuantumScape N/A -34.07% -30.40%

Summary

Electrovaya beats QuantumScape on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

