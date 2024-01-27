Eley Financial Management Inc Has $4.67 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eley Financial Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.4% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp raised their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $610.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $506.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $628.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.