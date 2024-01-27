Elizabeth E. Reed Sells 2,062 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $18,475.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

TVTX stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $23.18.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

TVTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Articles

