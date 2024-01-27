Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.95

Shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.95 and traded as high as $19.82. Eltek shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 110,351 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Eltek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Get Eltek alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ELTK

Eltek Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $114.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of -1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Eltek had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eltek Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Eltek Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Eltek’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of Eltek

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELTK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eltek in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Eltek during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eltek by 14,290.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eltek by 9.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eltek in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.