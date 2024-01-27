Energy Transfer LP (ET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on February 20th

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Energy Transfer has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Energy Transfer has a payout ratio of 80.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.8%.

ET traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,093,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,491,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,116,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,081,000 after acquiring an additional 116,489 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after acquiring an additional 919,979 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

