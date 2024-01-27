ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,900 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 1,054,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 292.1 days.

ENN Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNGSF opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. ENN Energy has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

