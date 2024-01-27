Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Enovix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.1% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 9.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 18.8% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Enovix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $9.66 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 12,188.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. Analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

