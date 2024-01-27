Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $325,230,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,773,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,424,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 884,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,938,000 after purchasing an additional 356,495 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $105.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.