Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 37.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

