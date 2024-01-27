ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after buying an additional 620,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in ePlus during the first quarter worth about $17,087,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 517.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 208,463 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ePlus by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 173,891 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,832,000 after buying an additional 155,661 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ePlus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at ePlus

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $32,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.81. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.00 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 5.93%. Equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus Company Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.