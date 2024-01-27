Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$882.12 million.

70489 has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$25.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This is a positive change from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

