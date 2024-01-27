Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Definity Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Desjardins upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Definity Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DFY. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.83.

Shares of DFY opened at C$38.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 20.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.09 and a 12 month high of C$39.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.14.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. Definity Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of C$984.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

