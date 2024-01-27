Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.83). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.73% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%. The company had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.89. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39,041 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.