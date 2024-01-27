Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.37.

ZION opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,446,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,587,000 after acquiring an additional 32,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,513,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,468,000 after buying an additional 745,919 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,973,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,629,000 after buying an additional 53,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,718,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,730,000 after purchasing an additional 98,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

