Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives $66.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Wedbush assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EQR

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% in the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EQR opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.02. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.