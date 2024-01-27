Euro Manganese Inc. (ASX:EMN) Insider Matthew James Buys 121,962 Shares

Euro Manganese Inc. (ASX:EMN – Get Free Report) insider Matthew James acquired 121,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$10,854.62 ($7,141.20).
Euro Manganese Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 17.26.
About Euro Manganese
