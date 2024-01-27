European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.49. 28,741 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.13. The stock has a market cap of C$226.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.48.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

See Also

