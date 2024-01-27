EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

EV Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YECO opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. EV Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

EV Biologics Company Profile

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

