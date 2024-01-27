EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
EV Biologics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:YECO opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. EV Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.
EV Biologics Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EV Biologics
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for EV Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.