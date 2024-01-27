Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives $97.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.06.

EXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $58.43 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

