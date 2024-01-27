Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the December 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Exagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. Exagen has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.19. Exagen had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.62%. The company had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exagen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 66.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the second quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exagen

Exagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.