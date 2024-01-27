Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the December 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Exagen Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. Exagen has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.19. Exagen had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.62%. The company had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Exagen
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exagen
Exagen Company Profile
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exagen
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.