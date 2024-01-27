Exelon Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXC. StockNews.com cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.94. Exelon has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth $31,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

