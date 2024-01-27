Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,100 shares, an increase of 495.9% from the December 31st total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 798,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 19.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Exicure Price Performance

Shares of XCUR stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. Exicure has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.58.

Institutional Trading of Exicure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exicure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Exicure by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Exicure by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176,674 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

