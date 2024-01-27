F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.28

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and traded as high as $18.99. F & M Bank shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 2,200 shares.

F & M Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 6.44%.

F & M Bank Announces Dividend

F & M Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. F & M Bank’s payout ratio is 90.44%.

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

